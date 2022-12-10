Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons beat Bloomington Kennedy Eagles

The Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons won their road game against the Bloomington Kennedy Eagles on Friday, ending 7-1.

The visiting Dragons took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Jaxon Gustafson.

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Dragons led 5-0 going in to the third period.

Braden Olson increased the lead to 6-0 halfway through the third period.

Carson Brummond increased the lead to 7-0 three minutes later, assisted by Kasey Melquist.

Nate Vodovnik narrowed the gap to 7-1 three minutes later, assisted by Clayton Deutsch.

Next games:

Both teams are back in action on Tuesday, with the Eagles hosting the Stars at 7 p.m. CST at Bloomington Ice Garden and the Dragons visiting the Tigers at 7:15 p.m. CST at Delano Area Sports Arena.