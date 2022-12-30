Lippai's two goals net Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders victory over Totino-Grace Eagles

The Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders won against the hosting Totino-Grace Eagles on Thursday, ending 4-1.

The Raiders took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Attila Lippai. Simon Houge and Max Anderson assisted.

Tre Peck scored early into the second period, assisted by Gabe Gallivan.

The Raiders made it 2-1 with a goal from Chuck Owens.

Halfway through, Colton Jamieson scored a goal, assisted by Chuck Owens, making the score 3-1.

Attila Lippai increased the lead to 4-1 early in the third period, assisted by Colin Scanlan .

Next games:

The Eagles play Hopkins away on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Hopkins Pavilion. The Raiders will face Stillwater at home on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Charles M. Schulz-Highland Arena.