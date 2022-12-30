Lippai's two goals net Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders victory over Totino-Grace Eagles
The Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders won against the hosting Totino-Grace Eagles on Thursday, ending 4-1.
The Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders won against the hosting Totino-Grace Eagles on Thursday, ending 4-1.
The Raiders took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Attila Lippai. Simon Houge and Max Anderson assisted.
Tre Peck scored early into the second period, assisted by Gabe Gallivan.
The Raiders made it 2-1 with a goal from Chuck Owens.
Halfway through, Colton Jamieson scored a goal, assisted by Chuck Owens, making the score 3-1.
Attila Lippai increased the lead to 4-1 early in the third period, assisted by Colin Scanlan .
Next games:
The Eagles play Hopkins away on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Hopkins Pavilion. The Raiders will face Stillwater at home on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Charles M. Schulz-Highland Arena.