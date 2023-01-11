Lindgren scores 2 in Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers' win over Northern Lakes Lightning

The Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers bested the hosting Northern Lakes Lightning 5-1 on Tuesday.

The Hilltoppers took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Aidan Adamski. Mason Musel and Brendan Friday assisted.

Ethan Lindgren scored late into the second period, assisted by Brendan Friday and Pierce Gouin.

Ethan Lindgren then tallied a goal as he scored yet again, late, making the score 3-0. Brendan Friday and Pierce Gouin assisted.

Rienat Sukhonos increased the lead to 4-0 halfway through the third period, assisted by Mason Musel and Luke Schottenbauer.

Easton Anderson narrowed the gap to 4-1 three minutes later, assisted by Jerome Martin.

Pierce Gouin increased the lead to 5-1 one minute later, assisted by Jonas Martinelli and Brendan Friday.

Next up:

In the next round on Thursday, the Lightning will face Greenway on the road at 7 p.m. CST at Hodgins-Berardo Arena, while the Hilltoppers host Cloquet-Esko-Carlton at 7 p.m. CST at Cloquet Area Recreation Center.