High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

Let it flow: Minnesota All-Hockey Hair Team 2023

John King is back for another fun-filled video following the Minnesota boys state hockey tournaments.

Cretin-Derham Hall vs Maple Grove_0015.jpg
Maple Grove players are introduced before the start of their game against Cretin-Durham Hall Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
By The Rink Live
March 15, 2023 09:57 AM

The Minnesota All-Hockey Hair team is back and as another state tournament came to a close last weekend, its time to let it flow.

Here's another annual tradition by John King:

mshsl page boys promo image.jpg
The Tourney 2023
Minnesota State High School Hockey Tournament coverage including game recaps, photos, brackets, schedules and more from The Rink Live
February 12, 2023 08:55 PM

