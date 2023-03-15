Let it flow: Minnesota All-Hockey Hair Team 2023

The championship match was a close one, but the Skippers came out on top 2-1. The game-winning goal was scored by sophomore Ashton Schultz.

Shaugabay, a senior captain, posted 96 points this season for the Warriors and has over 300 throughout his four years on varsity.

Slukynsky, a senior captain, earned a .941 save percentage this season with a 1.47 goals against average. He helped backstop Warroad to two runner-up finishes in Class A.

Multiple skaters who are either from Minnesota or North Dakota, or currently play in those respective states, are headed to the National Team Development Program's annual tryout camp.

The Minnesota All-Hockey Hair team is back and as another state tournament came to a close last weekend, its time to let it flow.

