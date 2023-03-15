Let it flow: Minnesota All-Hockey Hair Team 2023
John King is back for another fun-filled video following the Minnesota boys state hockey tournaments.
The Minnesota All-Hockey Hair team is back and as another state tournament came to a close last weekend, its time to let it flow.
Here's another annual tradition by John King:
Multiple skaters who are either from Minnesota or North Dakota, or currently play in those respective states, are headed to the National Team Development Program's annual tryout camp.
Slukynsky, a senior captain, earned a .941 save percentage this season with a 1.47 goals against average. He helped backstop Warroad to two runner-up finishes in Class A.
Shaugabay, a senior captain, posted 96 points this season for the Warriors and has over 300 throughout his four years on varsity.
The championship match was a close one, but the Skippers came out on top 2-1. The game-winning goal was scored by sophomore Ashton Schultz.
