Leimbek scores twice in Rochester Mayo Spartans' win over Farmington Tigers

The Rochester Mayo Spartans bested the visiting Farmington Tigers 4-1 on Saturday.

The Spartans started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Mason Leimbek scoring in the first minute, assisted by Thomas Verdick and Jacob Brown.

The Tigers tied it up 1-1 with a goal from Cade Fitzloff in the first period, assisted by Kellen Conway.

The Spartans took the lead late in the first period when Mason Leimbek scored again, assisted by Samuel Jacobson and Cohen Ruskell.

The second period ended with a 4-1 lead for the Spartans.

The Spartans chalked up four straight home wins.

Next up:

The Spartans host New Prague on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Grafton/Park River Spoilers. The Tigers will face Apple Valley/Burnsville on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Apple Valley Sports Arena.