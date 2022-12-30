Larson strikes twice as Duluth Denfeld Hunters beat Apple Valley/Burnsville Eagles

The Duluth Denfeld Hunters defeated the visiting Apple Valley/Burnsville Eagles 3-2 on Friday.

The hosting team took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Brady Wick. Kaden Postal and Braeden Erickson assisted.

The Eagles tied the score 1-1 early in the second period when Noah Narog scored, assisted by Fisher Hatfield and Meyer Kreutzmann.

Late, Andy Larson scored a goal, assisted by Nolan Harju and Arttu Mollberg, making the score 2-1.

The Hunters increased the lead to 3-1 early into the third period when Andy Larson beat the goalie yet again, assisted by Nolan Harju and Nolan Udd.

Noah Narog narrowed the gap to 3-2 late in the third, assisted by Carter Ranning.

Next up:

The Eagles play against Lakeville North on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST at St. Luke's Sports & Event Center. The Hunters will face Proctor on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Apple Valley Sports Arena.