Larsen strikes twice as Winona Winhawks beat Austin Packers

The Winona Winhawks defeated the visiting Austin Packers 6-3 on Thursday.

The hosting Winhawks took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Mason Wadewitz.

The Winhawks' Aven Prodzinski increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted by Teis Larsen and Easton Kronebush.

Cade Morrison scored early in the second period, assisted by Sam Eyre and Isaac Stromlund.

Winhawks' Wesylee Kohner tallied a goal late, making the score 3-1. Teis Larsen and Aven Prodzinski assisted.

Teis Larsen increased the lead to 4-1 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Aven Prodzinski and Wesylee Kohner.

Teis Larsen increased the lead to 5-1 two minutes later, assisted by Aven Prodzinski.

Isaiah Hemann narrowed the gap to 5-2 only seconds later, assisted by Isaac Swenson.

Maxwell Dalenberg increased the lead to 6-2 two minutes later, assisted by Wesylee Kohner.

Grady Carney narrowed the gap to 6-3 one minute later.

Coming up:

The Winhawks host the Black River Falls Tigers on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Bud King Ice Arena. The Packers will face Faribault at home on Saturday at 12 p.m. CST at Riverside Arena.