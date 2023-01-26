Lang scores 2 in New Ulm Eagles' win over Fairmont Cardinals

The New Ulm Eagles defeated the hosting Fairmont Cardinals 7-1 on Tuesday.

The visiting Eagles took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Bryer Lang. Kaden Larson and Jack Albrecht assisted.

The Eagles' Bryer Lang increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first, assisted by Talan Helget and Blake Soukup.

The Cardinals narrowed the gap to 2-1 late into the first when Connor Gronewald scored, assisted by Lucas Sommers.

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Eagles led 4-1 going in to the third period.

Austin Uecker increased the lead to 5-1 early into the third period, assisted by Taylor Hansen.

Nick Zins increased the lead to 6-1 three minutes later, assisted by Dawson Kraus and Bryer Lang.

Ian Brudelie increased the lead to 7-1 two minutes later, assisted by Austin Uecker.

Coming up:

The Cardinals will travel to the Redwood Valley Cardinals on Friday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Redwood Area Community Center. The Eagles will face Luverne on the road on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Blue Mound Ice Arena.