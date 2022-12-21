Landon Carter behind Grafton/Park River Spoilers' win over Crookston Pirates

The game between the Crookston Pirates and the Grafton/Park River Spoilers saw Crookston's Landon Carter in deadly form. Landon Carter scored an incredible four goals in Crookston's 6-3 road win.

Wren Jelinek and Anders Thompson scored the remaining goals for the road side, while Crookston's goals came through Nathan Kelly and Carter Trudeau.

The Pirates took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Nathan Kelly.

The Spoilers' Anders Thompson tied the game late in the first, assisted by Landon Carter.

The Spoilers' Landon Carter took the lead late in the first, assisted by Aiden McLain and Anders Thompson.

The Spoilers scored two goals in second period an held the lead 4-2 going in to the second break.

Nathan Kelly narrowed the gap to 4-3 early into the third period, assisted by Jack Doda.

Landon Carter increased the lead to 5-3 five minutes later.

Wren Jelinek increased the lead to 6-3 five minutes later, assisted by Landon Carter and Waylon Schrank.

Next games:

The Pirates travel to Thief River Falls on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Ralph Engelstad Arena. The Spoilers will face Kittson County Central on Thursday at 6 p.m. CST at Hallock Ice Arena.