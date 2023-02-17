Lakeville South Cougars' winning run ended after game against Eastview Lightning

The Lakeville South Cougars' run of six straight wins ended on the road against the Eastview Lightning. Thursday's game at Apple Valley Sports Arena finished 5-2.

The hosting Lightning opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Jordan Brothers scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Kevin Woehler and Logan Opgrand.

The Lightning's Caleb Nelson increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first period, assisted by Logan Opgrand.

The second period ended with a 4-2 lead for the Lightning.

The Lightning increased the lead to 5-2, after only 16 seconds into the third period when Brayden Kaldenbach beat the goalie, assisted by Billy Downs and Nick Karam. The 5-2 goal held up as the game winner.

Coming up:

The Lightning travel to the Shakopee Sabers on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. CST at Shakopee Ice Arena. The Cougars will face Prior Lake at home on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Hasse Arena.