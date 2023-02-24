Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

Lakeville South Cougars win over Farmington Tigers

The Lakeville South Cougars won the game at home against the Farmington Tigers 7-1.

img_500257657_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 24, 2023 11:01 AM

The Lakeville South Cougars won the game at home against the Farmington Tigers 7-1.

The hosting Cougars opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Tate Pritchard scoring in the first period.

The Cougars increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Luke Johnson struck, assisted by Tate Pritchard.

The Cougars increased the lead to 3-0 in the first period when Ashton Dahms scored, assisted by Ryder Patterson.

The Cougars' Tate Pritchard increased the lead to 4-0 halfway through the first period, assisted by Aidan Willis.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cougars scored two goals in second period an held the lead 6-0 going in to the second break.

John Novak increased the lead to 7-0 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Eiji Hofmann.

Kellen Conway narrowed the gap to 7-1 one minute later, assisted by Dylan Wolf and Luke Walton.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
What To Read Next
060421.N.DNT.Randolph01.jpg
Exclusive
Minnesota Boys
Police sought, obtained school district’s investigation of former Duluth East hockey coach
February 24, 2023 10:09 AM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
1 Easton Kennedy DSC_8733.JPG
Minnesota Boys
Kittson County Central gives Detroit Lakes another scare in 8A quarterfinals
February 23, 2023 11:14 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
Edina vs Maple Grove_0826.jpg
Minnesota Boys
Maple Grove's Blake Steenerson played his entire sophomore season on JV, now he's a Division I commit
February 23, 2023 07:54 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf