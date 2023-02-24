Lakeville South Cougars win over Farmington Tigers

The Lakeville South Cougars won the game at home against the Farmington Tigers 7-1.

The hosting Cougars opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Tate Pritchard scoring in the first period.

The Cougars increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Luke Johnson struck, assisted by Tate Pritchard.

The Cougars increased the lead to 3-0 in the first period when Ashton Dahms scored, assisted by Ryder Patterson.

The Cougars' Tate Pritchard increased the lead to 4-0 halfway through the first period, assisted by Aidan Willis.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cougars scored two goals in second period an held the lead 6-0 going in to the second break.

John Novak increased the lead to 7-0 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Eiji Hofmann.

Kellen Conway narrowed the gap to 7-1 one minute later, assisted by Dylan Wolf and Luke Walton.