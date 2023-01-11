SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Lakeville South Cougars win at home against Farmington Tigers

The Lakeville South Cougars won when they visited the Farmington Tigers on Tuesday. The final score was 6-1.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 11, 2023 08:10 AM
The Cougars scored five goals in first period an held the lead 5-0 going in to the first break.

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Cougars led 6-1 going in to the third period.

Next up:

The Tigers play against Shakopee on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Brainerd Warriors. The Cougars will face Rosemount on Thursday at 4:15 p.m. CST at Shakopee Ice Arena.