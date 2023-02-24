Lakeville South Cougars win and move on

The Lakeville South Cougars have won against the Farmington Tigers 7-1.

The Cougars started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Tate Pritchard scoring in the first period.

The Cougars increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Luke Johnson scored, assisted by Tate Pritchard.

The Cougars increased the lead to 3-0 in the first period when Ashton Dahms scored, assisted by Ryder Patterson.

The Cougars increased the lead to 4-0 with another goal from Tate Pritchard halfway through the first period, assisted by Aidan Willis.

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Cougars led 6-0 going in to the third period.

John Novak increased the lead to 7-0 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Eiji Hofmann.

Kellen Conway narrowed the gap to 7-1 one minute later, assisted by Dylan Wolf and Luke Walton.