Lakeville South Cougars win against Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders in overtime

With no decisive score in regulation, the Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders' home game against the Lakeville South Cougars ran into overtime on Thursday. Lakeville South snatched the win with a final score of 5-4.

Lakeville South's Aidan Willis scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting Cougars took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Tate Pritchard. Ashton Dahms and Tyler Lafferty assisted.

The Raiders' Jake Fisher tied it up 1-1 in the first period, assisted by Simon Houge.

Four goals were scored in the second period with the score being tied at 3-3 going in to the second break.

Aidan Willis took the lead early in the third period.

Colin Scanlan tied the game 4-4 five minutes later, assisted by Easton Swift . The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 49 seconds before Aidan Willis scored the game-winner for the road team.

Coming up:

Both teams are back in action on Saturday, as the Raiders host White Bear Lake Area at 2 p.m. CST at TCO Sports Garden and the Cougars visit Shakopee at 2 p.m. CST at Shakopee Ice Arena.