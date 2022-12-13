SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

Lakeville South Cougars win 4-1 at home against Apple Valley/Burnsville Eagles

The Lakeville South Cougars won at home on Saturday, handing the Apple Valley/Burnsville Eagles a defeat 4-1.

500195871_9bdad5d93650442a7e7b8f380852e06f.jpg
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 13, 2022 04:13 AM
Share

The Lakeville South Cougars won at home on Saturday, handing the Apple Valley/Burnsville Eagles a defeat 4-1.

The hosting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from William Weidemann. Thomas Boisjolie assisted.

The Cougars increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from John Novak in the first period, assisted by Tate Pritchard.

The Cougars increased the lead to 3-0, after only 58 seconds into the second period when Ashton Dahms netted one, assisted by Tate Pritchard and Aidan Willis.

Halfway through, the Eagles' Gabe Anderson scored a goal, assisted by Nolan Mickelson, making the score 3-1.

Jackson Ernst increased the lead to 4-1 late into the third period, assisted by Colton Kunkel.

Next games:

On Tuesday, the Cougars will host Lakeville North at 7 p.m. CST at Ames Arena and the Eagles will host Shakopee at 7 p.m. CST at Shakopee Ice Arena.