Lakeville South Cougars win 4-1 at home against Apple Valley/Burnsville Eagles

The Lakeville South Cougars won at home on Saturday, handing the Apple Valley/Burnsville Eagles a defeat 4-1.

The hosting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from William Weidemann. Thomas Boisjolie assisted.

The Cougars increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from John Novak in the first period, assisted by Tate Pritchard.

The Cougars increased the lead to 3-0, after only 58 seconds into the second period when Ashton Dahms netted one, assisted by Tate Pritchard and Aidan Willis.

Halfway through, the Eagles' Gabe Anderson scored a goal, assisted by Nolan Mickelson, making the score 3-1.

Jackson Ernst increased the lead to 4-1 late into the third period, assisted by Colton Kunkel.

Next games:

On Tuesday, the Cougars will host Lakeville North at 7 p.m. CST at Ames Arena and the Eagles will host Shakopee at 7 p.m. CST at Shakopee Ice Arena.