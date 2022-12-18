Lakeville South Cougars win 3-2 at home against Eastview Lightning

The Lakeville South Cougars broke a tie game, winning 3-2 at home over the Eastview Lightning on Saturday.

The first period was scoreless, and within the first minute of the second period, the Cougars took the lead when Ashton Dahms netted one assisted by Will Kortan.

The Lightning tied the score 1-1 early when Billy Downs found the back of the net, assisted by Logan Opgrand and Graham Ellingson.

The Cougars made it 2-1 with a goal from Tyler Lafferty.

The Cougars increased the lead to 3-1 early in the third period when Will Kortan scored, assisted by Ryder Patterson and Aidan Willis.

Brayden Kaldenbach narrowed the gap to 3-2 late into the third, assisted by Tanner Kronberg.

Next games:

The Lightning play against Gentry Academy on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST at Hasse Arena. The Cougars will face Shakopee on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Apple Valley Sports Arena.