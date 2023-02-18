Lakeville South Cougars pull ahead in the third to defeat Prior Lake Lakers

The Lakeville South Cougars were victorious at home against the Prior Lake Lakers. After two periods, the teams were tied at 1, but Lakeville South pulled away in the third, winning the game 3-1.

The Cougars' Will Kortan tied it up late into the first period, assisted by Tyler Lafferty.

Eiji Hofmann took the lead early in the third period, assisted by William Weidemann.

Aidan Willis increased the lead to 3-1 late into the third assisted by Tate Pritchard.