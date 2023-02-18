Sponsored By
High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

Lakeville South Cougars pull ahead in the third to defeat Prior Lake Lakers

The Lakeville South Cougars were victorious at home against the Prior Lake Lakers. After two periods, the teams were tied at 1, but Lakeville South pulled away in the third, winning the game 3-1.

img_500253919_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 17, 2023 10:36 PM

The Cougars' Will Kortan tied it up late into the first period, assisted by Tyler Lafferty.

Eiji Hofmann took the lead early in the third period, assisted by William Weidemann.

Aidan Willis increased the lead to 3-1 late into the third assisted by Tate Pritchard.

Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.