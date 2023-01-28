Lakeville South Cougars keep on winning and now have five straight wins
It was smooth sailing for the Lakeville South Cougars as they claimed another victory on Friday against the Lakeville North Panthers, making it five in a row. They won 4-0 over Lakeville North.
Next games:
The Cougars host Minnetonka on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST at Hasse Arena. The Panthers will face Hastings on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Ames Arena.