High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

Lakeville South Cougars keep on winning and now have five straight wins

It was smooth sailing for the Lakeville South Cougars as they claimed another victory on Friday against the Lakeville North Panthers, making it five in a row. They won 4-0 over Lakeville North.

img_500235746_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 27, 2023 09:17 PM
Share

It was smooth sailing for the Lakeville South Cougars as they claimed another victory on Friday against the Lakeville North Panthers, making it five in a row. They won 4-0 over Lakeville North.

Next games:

The Cougars host Minnetonka on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST at Hasse Arena. The Panthers will face Hastings on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Ames Arena.