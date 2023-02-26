Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

Lakeville South Cougars got a shutout against Rochester Century Panthers

The Lakeville South Cougars picked up a decisive home win against the Rochester Century Panthers. The game ended in a shutout, 6-0.

img_500260358_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 25, 2023 09:47 PM

The Lakeville South Cougars picked up a decisive home win against the Rochester Century Panthers. The game ended in a shutout, 6-0.

The hosting Cougars took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Ashton Dahms. Luke Johnson and Aidan Willis assisted.

The Cougars increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first when John Novak scored, assisted by Tyler Lafferty and Tate Pritchard.

The Cougars increased the lead to 3-0 with another goal from Ashton Dahms late into the first, assisted by Aidan Willis.

The Cougars scored two goals in second period an held the lead 5-0 going in to the second break.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cougars increased the lead to 6-0 early into the third period when Tate Pritchard beat the goalie again, assisted by Aidan Willis and Ashton Dahms. That left the final score at 6-0.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
What To Read Next
20221227_Eden Prairie vs. Lakeville North Boys_008.jpg
Minnesota Boys
Cretin-Derham Hall, St. Thomas Academy, and Eden Prairie come up big in section tournament action
February 25, 2023 01:34 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Maple Grove vs Andover_0144.jpg
Minnesota Boys
Minnesota Boys High School Hockey Streaming Schedule
February 25, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
Hill-Murry vs Andover_0753.jpg
Minnesota Boys
2023 Minnesota State High School League Boys Hockey Section & State Tournament Brackets
February 25, 2023 09:05 AM
 · 
By  The Rink Live