Lakeville South Cougars got a shutout against Rochester Century Panthers

The Lakeville South Cougars picked up a decisive home win against the Rochester Century Panthers. The game ended in a shutout, 6-0.

The hosting Cougars took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Ashton Dahms. Luke Johnson and Aidan Willis assisted.

The Cougars increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first when John Novak scored, assisted by Tyler Lafferty and Tate Pritchard.

The Cougars increased the lead to 3-0 with another goal from Ashton Dahms late into the first, assisted by Aidan Willis.

The Cougars scored two goals in second period an held the lead 5-0 going in to the second break.

The Cougars increased the lead to 6-0 early into the third period when Tate Pritchard beat the goalie again, assisted by Aidan Willis and Ashton Dahms. That left the final score at 6-0.