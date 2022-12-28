Lakeville South Cougars beat in overtime the Hill-Murray Pioneers

The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw the Lakeville South Cougars come away with the close win over the Hill-Murray Pioneers on the road on Tuesday. The final score was 5-4.

Lakeville South's Jackson Ernst scored the game-winning goal.

The first period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Pioneers.

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Pioneers led 4-3 going in to the third period.

Jackson Ernst tied the game 4-4 in the middle of the third period, assisted by John Novak. The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 4:38 before Jackson Ernst scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Colton Kunkel and Zander Billins.

With this win the Cougars have four straight victories.

Next up:

On Wednesday, the Pioneers will host the Andover Huskies at 7:30 p.m. CST at St. Louis Park Rec Center - Premier Holiday Classic in the Park and the Cougars will play against the Storm at 5 p.m. CST at St. Louis Park Rec Center - Premier Holiday Classic in the Park.