Lakeville South Cougars beat Eagan Wildcats and continue winning run
The game between the Lakeville South Cougars and the Eagan Wildcats on Tuesday finished 4-0. The result means Lakeville South has four straight wins.
Next games:
The Cougars travel to Farmington on Saturday at 2:45 p.m. CST at Schmitz-Maki Arena. The Wildcats will face Roseville Area on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at St. Michael/Albertville Knights Knights.