Lakeville South Cougars beat Eagan Wildcats and continue winning run

The game between the Lakeville South Cougars and the Eagan Wildcats on Tuesday finished 4-0. The result means Lakeville South has four straight wins.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 07, 2023 09:45 PM
Next games:

The Cougars travel to Farmington on Saturday at 2:45 p.m. CST at Schmitz-Maki Arena. The Wildcats will face Roseville Area on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at St. Michael/Albertville Knights Knights.