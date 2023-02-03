Lakeville South Cougars beat Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders in overtime

The Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders hosted the Lakeville South Cougars in the action on Thursday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and Lakeville South prevailed. The final score was 5-4.

Lakeville South's Aidan Willis scored the game-winning goal.

The Cougars took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Tate Pritchard. Ashton Dahms and Tyler Lafferty assisted.

The Raiders tied it up 1-1 in the first period when Jake Fisher scored, assisted by Simon Houge.

Four goals were scored in the second period, the score being tied at 3-3 going in to the third period.

Aidan Willis took the lead early in the third period.

Colin Scanlan tied the game 4-4 five minutes later, assisted by Easton Swift . The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 49 seconds before Aidan Willis scored the game-winner for the road team.

Next games:

Both teams are back in action on Saturday, with the Raiders hosting White Bear Lake Area at 2 p.m. CST at TCO Sports Garden, and the Cougars visiting Shakopee at 2 p.m. CST at Shakopee Ice Arena.