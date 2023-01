The teams split the points when the Lakeville South Cougars hosted the Shakopee Sabers. The final score was 0-0.

Next games:

On Friday, the Cougars face Lakeville North at 7 p.m. CST at Hasse Arena and the Sabers take on Apple Valley/Burnsville on the road at 7 p.m. CST at Burnsville Ice Center.