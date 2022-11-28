Lakeville North reverse deficit and win

The Lakeville North struggled and were losing 0-2 after two periods game against the Chaska. However, the team reversed the deficit to win with a final result of 5-3.

The Hawks took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Blake Markwell.

The Hawks increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first period when Ty Broten scored, assisted by Matthew Magnusson.

The second period ended with a 4-2 lead for the Panthers.

The Hawks narrowed the gap to 4-3, after only 38 seconds into the third period when Ty Smith netted one, assisted by Ty Broten.

Josh Wolf increased the lead to 5-3 late into the third period.

Coming up:

The Hawks play against St. Louis Park on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Ames Arena. The Panthers will face Prior Lake on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at St. Louis Park Rec Center.