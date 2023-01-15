Lakeville North Panthers win at home against Eagan Wildcats

The Lakeville North Panthers won when they visited the Eagan Wildcats on Saturday. The final score was 7-4.

The Panthers tied it up 1-1 with a goal from Sam Foley in the first period, assisted by Sam Swanson.

The Wildcats' Keaton Orrey took the lead in the middle of the first period, assisted by Justin Schreiber and Isaac Martin.

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Panthers led 3-2 going in to the third period.

The Wildcats tied the score 3-3 early in the third period when Ben Gerard netted one, assisted by Cam Roth and Grayson Robbins.

Keaton Orrey took the lead two minutes later, assisted by Gavin Goihl.

Marcus Jackson tied the game 4-4 only seconds later, assisted by Gavin Griffin and Wyatt Albrecht.

Sam Njaa took the lead three minutes later, assisted by Parker Schultz.

Gavin Griffin increased the lead to 6-4 two minutes later, assisted by Hayden Konik and Tyler Arneson.

Six minutes later, Griffin Kranz scored yet again, assisted by Hayden Konik and Josh Wolf, securing a 7-4 comeback win for the Panthers.

Coming up:

The Panthers will travel to the Farmington Tigers on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Schmitz-Maki Arena. The Wildcats will face Lakeville South at home on Monday at 1 p.m. CST at St. Michael/Albertville Knights Knights.