Lakeville North Panthers win 3-2 at home against Farmington Tigers

The Lakeville North Panthers claimed a single-goal win in a game against the Farmington Tigers on Thursday. The team won 3-2 at Ames Arena.

Lakeville North's Tyler Arneson scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Panthers took the lead when Hayden Konik scored the first goal assisted by Luke Benson and Drew Thompson.

The Panthers made it 2-0 with a goal from Max Melin.

Halfway through, Zach Rouleau scored a goal, assisted by Cade Fitzloff and Kellen Conway, making the score 2-1.

Dylan Wolf tied the game 2-2 early into the third period, assisted by Charlie Pire and Tate Rusnacko.

Tyler Arneson took the lead five minutes later, assisted by Wyatt Albrecht and Hayden Konik.