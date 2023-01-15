Lakeville North Panthers victorious against Eagan Wildcats

The Lakeville North Panthers defeated the Eagan Wildcats 7-4 on Saturday.

The Panthers tied the game 1-1 in the first period when Sam Foley scored, assisted by Sam Swanson.

The Wildcats' Keaton Orrey took the lead halfway through the first period, assisted by Justin Schreiber and Isaac Martin.

The second period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Panthers.

The Wildcats tied the score 3-3 early in the third period when Ben Gerard beat the goalie, assisted by Cam Roth and Grayson Robbins.

Keaton Orrey took the lead two minutes later, assisted by Gavin Goihl.

Marcus Jackson tied it up 4-4 only seconds later, assisted by Gavin Griffin and Wyatt Albrecht.

Sam Njaa took the lead three minutes later, assisted by Parker Schultz.

Gavin Griffin increased the lead to 6-4 two minutes later, assisted by Hayden Konik and Tyler Arneson.

Six minutes later, Griffin Kranz scored again, assisted by Hayden Konik and Josh Wolf, securing a 7-4 comeback win for the Panthers.

Next games:

The Panthers play Farmington away on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Schmitz-Maki Arena. The Wildcats will face Lakeville South at home on Monday at 1 p.m. CST.