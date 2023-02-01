Lakeville North Panthers have ended their losing streak after 2-5 vs. Hastings Raiders

The game between the Hastings Raiders and the hosting Lakeville North Panthers finished 5-2. Lakeville North's victory puts an end to a four-game losing streak.

The Raiders took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Mark DeNoyer. Connor Zgoda and Austin Shanks assisted.

The Raiders increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first when Brody Larsen scored, assisted by Blake Vandehoef and Eddie Peine.

The Panthers scored three goals in second period an held the lead 3-2 going in to the second break.

The Panthers increased the lead to 4-2 early in the third period when Caden St. John scored, assisted by Marcus Jackson and Gavin Griffin.

Tyler Arneson increased the lead to 5-2 nine minutes later, assisted by Hayden Konik.

Next games:

The Panthers host the Rochester Mayo Spartans in the next game at home on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Graham Arena Complex. The same day, the Raiders will host the Mustangs at 7:30 p.m. CST at Hastings Civic Arena.