Lakeville North Panthers draw at home with Stillwater Area Ponies

The points were split when the Lakeville North Panthers and the Stillwater Area Ponies met on Tuesday. The game ended 3-3.

The hosting Panthers started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Marcus Jackson scoring in the first period, assisted by Griffin Kranz and Caden St. John.

The Panthers' Parker Schultz increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted by Marcus Jackson.

The Ponies narrowed the gap to 2-1 with a goal from Daniel Roeske halfway through the first period, assisted by Brody Dustin and Carson Kingbay.

Three goals were scored in the second period, the score being tied at 3-3 going in to the third period.

Next games:

The Panthers are set to face Eastview at 7 p.m. CST at Ames Arena, while the Ponies face Roseville Area at 7 p.m. CST at Roseville Ice Arena. Both games will be played on Thursday.