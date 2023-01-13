Lakeville North Panthers dig deep in the third to win against Eastview Lightning
The Lakeville North Panthers and the visiting Eastview Lightning were tied going into the third, but Lakeville North pulled away for a 2-0 victory in game action.
The Panthers first took the lead in the third period, with a goal from Luke Benson, assisted by Wyatt Albrecht.
Griffin Kranz increased the lead to 2-0 seven minutes later.
Coming up:
On Saturday, the Panthers will host the Wildcats at 1 p.m. CST at Ames Arena and the Lightning will play against the Eagles at 4 p.m. CST at Apple Valley Sports Arena.