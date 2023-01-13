SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

Lakeville North Panthers dig deep in the third to win against Eastview Lightning

The Lakeville North Panthers and the visiting Eastview Lightning were tied going into the third, but Lakeville North pulled away for a 2-0 victory in game action.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 12, 2023 11:01 PM
The Panthers first took the lead in the third period, with a goal from Luke Benson, assisted by Wyatt Albrecht.

Griffin Kranz increased the lead to 2-0 seven minutes later.

Coming up:

On Saturday, the Panthers will host the Wildcats at 1 p.m. CST at Ames Arena and the Lightning will play against the Eagles at 4 p.m. CST at Apple Valley Sports Arena.