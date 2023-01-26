Lakeville North Panthers couldn't stop star-studded Rosemount Irish from winning

The Lakeville North Panthers and the Rosemount Irish met on Tuesday. Rosemount came into the game off the back of a run of three successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 5-2.

Next games:

The Panthers travel to Lakeville South on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Hasse Arena. The Irish visit Prior Lake to play the Lakers on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Brainerd Warriors.