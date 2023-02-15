Lakeville North Panthers couldn't stop star-studded Moorhead Spuds from winning

The Lakeville North Panthers and the Moorhead Spuds met on Friday. Moorhead came into the game off the back of a run of three successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 4-1.

The Spuds took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Caleb Alderson. Aaron Reierson and Aiden Dufault assisted.

The Panthers tied it up 1-1 in the middle of the first when Griffin Kranz scored, assisted by Hayden Konik and Wyatt Albrecht.

The Spuds' Colby Krier took the lead halfway through the first, assisted by Mason Kraft and Caleb Alderson.

Joe Kortan increased the lead to 3-1 early into the third period, assisted by Parker Gast and Ian Ness.

Parker Gast increased the lead to 4-1 seven minutes later, assisted by Joe Kortan and Kai Weigel.

Next games:

Next up, the Panthers face Eastview at 7 p.m. CST at Apple AvaEye Sports Arena, while the Spuds face Sartell on the road at 7 p.m. CST at Bernicks Pepsi Arena. Both games are scheduled for on Saturday.