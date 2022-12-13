Lakeville North Panthers beat Shakopee Sabers in overtime

The Shakopee Sabers hosted the Lakeville North Panthers in the action on Tuesday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and Lakeville North prevailed. The final score was 5-4.

Lakeville North's Hayden Konik scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting Sabers took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Linus Toward. Carson Steinhoff assisted.

The Panthers tied the score 1-1 within the first minute of the second period when Gavin Griffin scored, assisted by Griffin Kranz.

The Sabers took the lead early when Jackson Vogel found the back of the net, assisted by Nate Pederson.

In the second period, the Panthers' Griffin Kranz scored a goal, assisted by Josh Wolf and Tyler Arneson, making the score 2-2.

Nate Pederson took the lead early into the third period, assisted by Jackson Vogel and Zane Orchard.

Tyler Arneson tied the game 3-3 less than a minute later, assisted by Griffin Kranz and Josh Wolf.

Jake Marschall took the lead four minutes later, assisted by Zane Orchard.

Hayden Konik tied the game 4-4 two minutes later, assisted by Wyatt Albrecht and Sam Njaa. With this tie the game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 1:16 before Hayden Konik scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Parker Schultz and Wyatt Albrecht.

Next games:

The Panthers play against Rosemount on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Shakopee Ice Arena. The Sabers will face Apple Valley/Burnsville on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Brainerd Warriors.