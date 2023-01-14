Lake of the Woods Bears end nine-loss run

The game between the Ely/Tower-Soudan Timberwolves and the Lake of the Woods Bears finished 6-4 on Friday – no doubt a relief for Lake of the Woods after nine straight defeats.

The visiting team took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Brant Baron . Cole Cook and Gregory Peters assisted.

The Timberwolves tied it up 1-1 late in the first when Kole Macho scored, assisted by Logan Loe and Jace Huntbach.

The Bears' Charlie Eck took the lead late into the first, assisted by Jordan Kvernen and Gregory Peters.

Two goals were scored in the second period with the score being tied at 3-3 going in to the second break.

Jackson Hegman took the lead early into the third period, assisted by Chase Anderson and Deegan Richards.

Charlie Eck tied the game 4-4 four minutes later, assisted by Jordan Kvernen and Randy Wood.

Jordan Kvernen took the lead only seconds later, assisted by Charlie Eck.

Jordan Kvernen increased the lead to 6-4 four minutes later, assisted by Charlie Eck and Randy Wood.

The Timberwolves were called for no penalties, while the Bears received no penalties.

Coming up:

The teams play again on Saturday, with the Timberwolves hosting WSFLG at 2 p.m. CST at Proctor Rails, and the Bears hosting St. Paul Johnson at 2 p.m. CST at International Arena.