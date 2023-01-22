Lake of the Woods Bears claim win on the road against Moose Lake Area Rebels

A close game saw the Lake of the Woods Bears just edge out the Moose Lake Area Rebels on Friday. The final score was 4-3.

The Rebels' Everett Gamst tied the game 1-1 in the first period.

Nicholas Tiboni scored late into the second period, assisted by Charlie Eck and Jordan Kvernen.

The Bears increased the lead to 3-1 early in the third period when Wyatt Brown netted one, assisted by Charlie Eck and Randy Wood.

The Rebels narrowed the gap to 3-2 early into the third when Colin Prachar beat the goalie, assisted by Everett Gamst and Gavin Anderson.

Randy Wood increased the lead to 4-2 two minutes later, assisted by Sawyer Stromlund.

Gavin Mlaskoch narrowed the gap to 4-3 five minutes later, assisted by Everett Gamst.

Next up:

The Bears play against Ely/Tower-Soudan on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST at Bronco Arena. The Rebels will face International Falls on Sunday at 5 p.m. CST at International Arena.