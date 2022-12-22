La Crescent-Hokah Lancers' winning run ended after game against Winona Winhawks
The La Crescent-Hokah Lancers' run of five straight wins ended on the road against the Winona Winhawks. Tuesday's game at Bud King Ice Arena finished 5-4.
Winona's John Vail scored the game-winning goal.
The Lancers tied it up 1-1 with a goal from Wyatt Farrell late in the first period, assisted by Colton Holzer.
Four goals were scored in the second period, the score being tied at 3-3 going in to the third period.
Chase Rumpca took the lead early into the third period, assisted by Aven Prodzinski and Teis Larsen.
Wyatt Farrell tied the game 4-4 seven minutes later, assisted by Cooper Carlson and Logan De Boer.
John Vail took the lead three minutes later.
Next up:
The Winhawks travel to Waseca on Thursday at 1 p.m. CST at Waseca Community Arena. The Lancers visit Black River Falls to play the Tigers on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Austin Packers.