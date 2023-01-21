High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

La Crescent-Hokah Lancers win on the road against Viroqua

The La Crescent-Hokah Lancers won the road game against the Viroqua 9-1 on Friday.

img_500228865_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 20, 2023 09:46 PM
