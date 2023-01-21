La Crescent-Hokah Lancers win on the road against Viroqua The La Crescent-Hokah Lancers won the road game against the Viroqua 9-1 on Friday.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.