La Crescent-Hokah Lancers win at home against Austin Packers

The La Crescent-Hokah Lancers won when they visited the Austin Packers on Tuesday. The final score was 5-2.

The hosting Lancers started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Alex Von Arx scoring in the first period, a goal assisted by Cooper Carlson.

The Lancers increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Alex Von Arx scored again, assisted by Cooper Carlson.

The Lancers' Wyatt Farrell increased the lead to 3-0 late into the first period.

The Lancers increased the lead to 4-0 early in the second period when Cooper Hill netted one, assisted by Wyatt Farrell.

The Lancers increased the lead to 5-0 within the first minute when Wyatt Farrell beat the goalie yet again.

The Packers narrowed the gap to 5-1 early into the third period when Gahvin Schaefer found the back of the net.

The Packers' Wyatt Hamlin narrowed the gap again, assisted by Grady Carney at 16:16 into the third period.

Next games:

On Thursday, the Lancers will play the Wingers at 7 p.m. CST at Austin Packers, and the Packers will play the Eagles at 7:15 p.m. CST at Riverside Arena.