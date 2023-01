The La Crescent-Hokah Lancers won on the road on Thursday, handing the Faribault Falcons a defeat 3-1.

Next games:

Both teams are back in action on Saturday, with the Falcons hosting the Tigers at 6:15 p.m. CST at Albert Lea City Arena and the Lancers visiting the Governors at 4:30 p.m. CST at Gustafson-Phalen Arena.