La Crescent-Hokah Lancers score twice in the third to beat Rochester Lourdes Eagles

The La Crescent-Hokah Lancers defeated the Rochester Lourdes Eagles 3-1. The game was tied after two periods, but La Crescent-Hokah pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

The Eagles took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Peyton Loeslie. AJ Ritter assisted.

Mitchell Reining scored midway through the second period, assisted by Alex Von Arx.

The Lancers took the lead, after only 54 seconds into the third period when Wyatt Farrell beat the goalie, assisted by Cooper Carlson and Colton Holzer.

Mitchell Reining increased the lead to 3-1 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Ethan Myhre.

Coming up:

Both teams will be back in action on Saturday when the Lancers host Worthington at 7 p.m. CST at Austin Packers and the Eagles welcome the Providence Academy Lions at 7 p.m. CST at Plymouth Ice Center.