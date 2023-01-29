La Crescent-Hokah Lancers score and win with three goals in third period

The home-team St. Paul Johnson Governors were still very much in the game and winning against the La Crescent-Hokah Lancers before the third period in the matchup. But then, La Crescent-Hokah made an effort and fought back to win by 6-1.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Governors took the lead when Matthew Corniea scored the first goal assisted by Isaiah Henderson and Joaquin Ochocki.

Late, Cooper Carlson scored a goal, assisted by Wyatt Farrell, making the score 1-1.

The Lancers made it 2-1 late when Wyatt Farrell scored, assisted by Sawyer Christianson.

Wyatt Farrell then tallied a goal as he scored again, late, making the score 3-1.

The Lancers increased the lead to 4-1 early into the third period when Wyatt Farrell found the back of the net yet again.

Cooper Carlson increased the lead to 5-1 three minutes later.

Mitchell Reining increased the lead to 6-1 three minutes later, assisted by Mason Yehle and Ethan Myhre.

Next games:

The Governors play Ely/Tower-Soudan away on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Proctor Rails. The Lancers will face Black River Falls at home on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Austin Packers.