La Crescent-Hokah Lancers keep winning at home – beat St. Paul Johnson Governors 8-0

The La Crescent-Hokah Lancers are enjoying playing at home, and home win number seven in a row came at Austin Packers. The game finished 8-0.

The Lancers took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Jan Bla'ha. Wyatt Farrell assisted.

The second period ended with a 7-0 lead for the Lancers.

The Lancers increased the lead to 8-0 early in the third period when Wyatt Farrell netted one yet again. The 8-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Coming up:

The Lancers travel to West Salem on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Panther Den Ice Arena. The Governors host International Falls to play the Broncos on Friday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Bronco Arena.