La Crescent-Hokah Lancers keep on winning at home and now have eight straight home wins

The La Crescent-Hokah Lancers' strong shape continues, and on Monday they beat the Black River Falls Tigers 7-1 at home. The result means they now have eight successive home wins.

The Lancers' Jan Bla'ha increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first period, assisted by Wyatt Farrell.

The Lancers scored three goals in second period an held the lead 5-1 going in to the second break.

Wyatt Farrell increased the lead to 6-1 early into the third period, assisted by Colton Holzer and Cooper Carlson.

Ethan Myhre increased the lead to 7-1 nine minutes later, assisted by Jan Bla'ha and Wyatt Farrell.

Next games:

The teams meet again on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST, this time in Black River Falls at Milt Lunda Memorial Arena.