La Crescent-Hokah Lancers grab extra point vs. Aquinas/Holmen in overtime

The La Crescent-Hokah Lancers and the visiting Aquinas/Holmen tied 4-4 in regulation on Thursday. La Crescent-Hokah beat Aquinas/Holmen in overtime 5-4.

La Crescent-Hokah's Wyatt Farrell scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Tanner Bass. Evan Johnson and Casey Keane assisted.

The Aquinas/Holmen players increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Casey Keane in the first period, assisted by Evan Johnson and Joseph Baranowski.

The Aquinas/Holmen players increased the lead to 3-0 halfway through the first when Owen Hoehn scored, assisted by Calvin Gilberston and Tanner Bass.

The Lancers' Alex Von Arx narrowed the gap to 3-1 late into the first, assisted by Cooper Carlson and Wyatt Farrell.

Two goals were scored in the second period, the score being tied at 3-3 going in to the third period.

The Lancers took the lead early into the third period when Nikolas Kubecka beat the goalie, assisted by Mitchell Reining and Cooper Carlson.

The Aquinas/Holmen players tied the score 4-4 early in the third when Ayden Dirks netted one, assisted by Calvin Gilberston.

In overtime, it took 8:00 before Wyatt Farrell scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Nikolas Kubecka.

The win over the Aquinas/Holmen players means that the Lancers have four home wins in a row.

Next games:

The Aquinas/Holmen players play against La Crescent-Hokah on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Austin Packers. The Lancers will face Fairmont on Saturday at 5 p.m. CST at Onalaska Omni Center.