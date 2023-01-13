La Crescent-Hokah Lancers got a shut out against West Salem

The La Crescent-Hokah Lancers picked up a decisive road win against the West Salem. The game ended in a shutout, 12-0.

The Lancers took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Mitchell Reining.

The Lancers increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Wyatt Farrell struck, assisted by Alex Von Arx.

The Lancers' Cooper Carlson increased the lead to 3-0 in the first period.

The second period ended with a 9-0 lead for the Lancers.

The Lancers increased the lead to 10-0 early in the third period when Nikolas Kubecka scored, assisted by Mitchell Reining.

Wyatt Farrell increased the lead to 11-0 two minutes later.

In the end the 12-0 came from Alex Von Arx who increased the Lancers' lead, assisted by Cooper Carlson, early in the third. The 12-0 goal was the last one of the game.