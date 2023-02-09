La Crescent-Hokah Lancers beat Black River Falls Tigers – Carlson scores 2

The La Crescent-Hokah Lancers bested the hosting Black River Falls Tigers 7-3 on Thursday.

The Tigers took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Wyatt Tennant. Drew Apicella and Calvin Lakowske assisted.

The Lancers tied the game 1-1 halfway through the first when Jan Bla'ha scored, assisted by Nathan Masterson and Cooper Carlson.

Six goals were scored in the second period, and the Lancers led 5-3 going in to the third period.

The Lancers increased the lead to 6-3, after only 22 seconds into the third period when Cooper Carlson scored, assisted by Logan De Boer and Colton Holzer.

Cooper Carlson increased the lead to 7-3 late into the third period, assisted by Wyatt Farrell and Jan Bla'ha.