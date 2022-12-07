Kyle Ahlschlager unstoppable as Waseca Bluejays beat Worthington Trojans

The Worthington Trojans beat the Waseca Bluejays on the road 9-4. Kyle Ahlschlager stole all the post-game praise after having scored an incredible four goals.

Brayden Hesch-Priem, Lucas Groll, Griffen Krautkramer and Keaton Roeker scored the remaining goals for the road side, while Worthington's goals came through Easton Newman, Spenser Nickel and Caden Van Briesen.

The visiting Bluejays took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Brayden Hesch-Priem. Griffen Krautkramer assisted.

The Trojans' Easton Newman tied the game 1-1 in the first period.

The Bluejays took the lead halfway through the first when Kyle Ahlschlager scored, assisted by Charlie Cariveau.

The Bluejays increased the lead to 3-1 with a goal from Keaton Roeker late in the first, assisted by Charlie Cariveau and Kyle Ahlschlager.

The second period ended with a 6-3 lead for the Bluejays.

The Bluejays increased the lead to 7-3 early in the third period when Kyle Ahlschlager netted one yet again.

Lucas Groll increased the lead to 8-3 three minutes later, assisted by Hunter Anderson.

Caden Van Briesen narrowed the gap to 8-4 two minutes later.

Griffen Krautkramer increased the lead to 9-4 six minutes later, assisted by Kyle Ahlschlager and Brayden Hoof.

Coming up:

The Bluejays play against Windom on Thursday at 3 p.m. CST at Worthington Arena. The Trojans will face Minnesota River on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Waseca Community Arena.