Kyle Ahlschlager unstoppable as Waseca Bluejays beat Red Wing Wingers

The Red Wing Wingers beat the Waseca Bluejays on the road 7-1. Kyle Ahlschlager stole all the post-game praise after having scored an incredible five goals.

Lucas Groll also scored a goal for Waseca, and Nicholas Wooden scored for Red Wing.

The Bluejays' Kyle Ahlschlager increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted by Griffen Krautkramer.

Nicholas Wooden scored late in the second period, assisted by Conner Preston.

The Bluejays increased the lead to 3-1, after only 40 seconds into the third period when Kyle Ahlschlager found the back of the net yet again.

The Bluejays increased the lead to 4-1 early into the third period when Kyle Ahlschlager beat the goalie again.

The Bluejays increased the lead to 5-1 early in the third when Kyle Ahlschlager netted one yet again.

Lucas Groll increased the lead to 6-1 three minutes later, assisted by Hunter Anderson.

Kyle Ahlschlager increased the lead to 7-1 four minutes later, assisted by Griffen Krautkramer.

Next up:

The teams play their next games on Tuesday. The Wingers will host the Huskies at 7 p.m. CST at Steele County Four Seasons Centre, and the Bluejays will visit the Cardinals at 7:15 p.m. CST at Waseca Community Arena.