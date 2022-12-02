Kyle Ahlschlager unstoppable as Waseca Bluejays beat Fairmont Cardinals

The Waseca Bluejays beat the Fairmont Cardinals at home 6-5. Kyle Ahlschlager stole all the post-game praise after having scored an incredible four goals.

Hunter Anderson and Griffen Krautkramer scored the remaining goals for the home side, while Fairmont's goals came through Lincoln Becker, Teveldal Jace, Luke Kester, Brock Lutterman and Nate Rakness.

Waseca's Hunter Anderson scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting Cardinals took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Nate Rakness. Jace Prindle assisted.

The Bluejays tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Kyle Ahlschlager late into the first, assisted by Lucas Groll.

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Bluejays led 4-3 going in to the third period.

The Cardinals tied the score 4-4 early in the third period when Luke Kester beat the goalie.

The Bluejays took the lead early into the third when Kyle Ahlschlager found the back of the net again.

The Cardinals tied the score 5-5 early in the third when Teveldal Jace scored, assisted by Brock Lutterman and Beau Becker.

Hunter Anderson took the lead late into the third.

Coming up:

The Bluejays travel to Luverne on Saturday at 1:45 p.m. CST at Blue Mound Ice Arena. The Cardinals will face Faribault on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Martin County Arena.