Kukowski strikes twice as Detroit Lakes Lakers beat Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Panthers

The Detroit Lakes Lakers defeated the visiting Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Panthers 8-3 on Tuesday.

The first period ended with a 5-1 lead for the Lakers.

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Lakers led 6-2 going in to the third period.

Easton Kennedy increased the lead to 7-2 early into the third period, assisted by Easton Wahl and Grady Kirschner.

Cooper Moore increased the lead to 8-2 two minutes later, assisted by Jacob Thomas and Easton Kennedy.

Lars Peterson narrowed the gap to 8-3 late in the third, assisted by Braden Stewart.

The win over the Panthers means that the Lakers have five home wins in a row.

Coming up:

The Lakers play Little Falls away on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Exchange Arena. The Panthers will face Morris/Benson Area at home on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Ted O. Johnson Arena.